AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 63.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.55. 1,096,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.