Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.76.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

