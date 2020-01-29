Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 246,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 73.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADX opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

