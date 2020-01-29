Adams (LON:ADA) Trading 8.3% Higher

Adams PLC (LON:ADA) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09), approximately 11,428 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 787% from the average daily volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and a PE ratio of -16.25.

Adams Company Profile (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

