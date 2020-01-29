Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 7.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $3.96, approximately 1,677,021 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,596,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Specifically, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $5,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. Company insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $410.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 210,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.