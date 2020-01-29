Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Receives $11.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

IOTS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 328,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,494. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $249.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $35,077.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,309 shares in the company, valued at $518,880.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 193.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 142,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 312.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 84,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.