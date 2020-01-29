Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Loop Capital

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.21.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,676,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,485,936. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,692,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 582,977 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,540.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 429,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 403,775 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.