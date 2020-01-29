Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Loop Capital

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.21.
Shares of AMD traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,676,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,485,936. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,692,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 582,977 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,540.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 429,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 403,775 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.