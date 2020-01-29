Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. 61,153,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,745,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 265.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Insiders sold 499,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,582,593 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

