AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA MINC opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.