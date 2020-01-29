AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. 15,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,301. AerCap has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AerCap by 46.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in AerCap by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AerCap by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

