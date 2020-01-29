Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.