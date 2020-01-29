Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Agilysys updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.29. 61,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 0.25.

AGYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

