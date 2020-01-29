Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given New Price Target at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.
Shares of AGYS traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. 971,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,186. The company has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Agilysys has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $31.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 222,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,201 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.