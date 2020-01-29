Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given New Price Target at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of AGYS traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. 971,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,186. The company has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Agilysys has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $31.10.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 222,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,201 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

