Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Trading 7.6% Higher After Earnings Beat

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $33.46, 1,052,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 427% from the average session volume of 199,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti increased their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Agilysys from to in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a P/E ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.