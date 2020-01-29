Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Short Interest Update

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,100 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 415,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYR shares. ValuEngine lowered Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other Aircastle news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aircastle by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 166,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,829. Aircastle has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aircastle will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

