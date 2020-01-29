AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Shares Acquired by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AK Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,966,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,353,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 248,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,654,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,570,000 after acquiring an additional 567,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 187,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,319. AK Steel Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $895.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AK Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

