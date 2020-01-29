Akroma Reaches Market Cap of $7,940.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $7,940.00 and $3.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.01886066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00133478 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

