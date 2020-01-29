Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.61

Shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.61 and last traded at C$22.57, with a volume of 71974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AD. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.71. The stock has a market cap of $821.25 million and a P/E ratio of 11.52.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.10 million. Analysts forecast that Alaris Royalty Corp. will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total value of C$54,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

