Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALK traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.40. 29,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

