Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
ALK traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.40. 29,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $72.22.
In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
