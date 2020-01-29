Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,826,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,602 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. TH Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,622,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,293,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.87 and its 200 day moving average is $186.08. The company has a market cap of $539.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

