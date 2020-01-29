Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.20

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.20 and traded as high as $37.76. Alico shares last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 1,121 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Alico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $279.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $47,895.04. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $335,970 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 107.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 329.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alico in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

