Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.07

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 59198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,210.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $1,382,638.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,176.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 28,756 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $2,872,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

