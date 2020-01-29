Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.80. 1,319,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $194.61.
Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on AGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.
About Allergan
Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.
Further Reading: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.