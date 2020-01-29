Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

AP.UN stock opened at C$55.30 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$46.30 and a 52 week high of C$55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$388,452.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.93.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

