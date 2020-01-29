Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $102.60 Per Share

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the information services provider will earn $102.60 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

GOOG traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,457.50. 496,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,395.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,271.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alphabet by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,576,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

