Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,456.70. 1,069,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,473. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,396.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,271.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,006.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

