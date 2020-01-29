Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 24.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth $1,113,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $390.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.56. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $921,200. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

