ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) is Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

SDOG opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $47.63.

