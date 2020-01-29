America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.15

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 165410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 487,330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 161,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

