American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 203.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises 2.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 124,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,731,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

