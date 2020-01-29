American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE AEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.21. The company had a trading volume of 208,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,742. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $76.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.