American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stephens

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMNB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American National BankShares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

American National BankShares stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. American National BankShares has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 29,833.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

