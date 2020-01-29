American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $24.90 on Friday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.16 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.99.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $94,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,142.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,888 shares of company stock valued at $105,076. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 8.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Public Education by 15.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at $2,843,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Public Education by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at $813,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

