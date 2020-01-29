Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

NYSE:AMP opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.09 and a 12-month high of $173.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.