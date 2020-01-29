Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Citigroup increased their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

