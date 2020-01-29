Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $7.35. Amira Nature Foods shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 16,307 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

About Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

