Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

AMPY stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 536,580 shares of company stock worth $2,925,617 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

