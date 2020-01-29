AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $46,454.00 and $26.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 44.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

