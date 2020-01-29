Analysts Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11.

FENC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. 21,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,525. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

