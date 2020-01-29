Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

FL stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,667. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after acquiring an additional 454,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 543,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,083,362 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after acquiring an additional 117,645 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,395 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after acquiring an additional 384,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 58,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.