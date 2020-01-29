Analysts Anticipate Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) to post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of ($1.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. Sohu.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

SOHU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:SOHU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 4,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,019. Sohu.com has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $441.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 374,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

