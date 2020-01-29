Analysts Anticipate Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $824.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will announce sales of $824.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $803.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $846.40 million. Southwest Gas reported sales of $786.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Gas.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $725.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.49 per share, with a total value of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,434.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,561. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 59.24%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.