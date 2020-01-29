Analysts Anticipate T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.30). T2 Biosystems posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTOO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

TTOO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 984,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

