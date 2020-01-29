Analysts Expect BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) to Post ($0.32) EPS

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BlueLinx an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

BlueLinx stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.07. 55,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,522. The firm has a market cap of $125.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other BlueLinx news, insider Shyam K. Reddy acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $100,155.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,822.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,139.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,018.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,900 shares of company stock worth $309,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 771.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 27.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

