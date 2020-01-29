Analysts Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $118.89 million during the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after buying an additional 898,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

