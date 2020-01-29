Analysts Expect Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $24.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perdoceo Education an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perdoceo Education stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. 416,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $154.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

