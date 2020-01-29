Analysts Expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will post sales of $170.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.78 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $162.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $655.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.24 million to $656.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $690.71 million, with estimates ranging from $684.65 million to $694.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

SSTK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.29. 140,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,478. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $260,000. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

