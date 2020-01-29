Analysts Set $8.13 Target Price for PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PC Tel an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of PC Tel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PC Tel by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PC Tel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 61,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,439. The firm has a market cap of $166.13 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. PC Tel has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. As a group, analysts expect that PC Tel will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. PC Tel’s payout ratio is -95.65%.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

