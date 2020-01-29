Analysts Set Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target at $27.12

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.68. 3,343,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,706. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

