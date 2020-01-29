Analysts Set Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Price Target at $79.83

Shares of Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.15. 663,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

